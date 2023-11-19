Arsenal receive update about Martin Odegaard ahead of PL clash against Brentford

Arsenal have received an update regarding Martin Odegaard with their Premier League clash against Brentford looming on the horizon. They are currently navigating a pivotal phase in their Premier League campaign and will be buoyed by encouraging news regarding the influential captain.

The Norwegian playmaker's absence has been palpably felt since his last appearance, a cameo in the Carabao Cup loss to West Ham United, earlier this month. A troublesome hip injury has sidelined him, leading to his withdrawal from the Norwegian national team's engagements against Faroe Islands and Scotland.

Norway manager Stale Solbakken, in a recent press briefing, shed light on Odegaard's recuperation trajectory. He revealed the update with some optimism for the Gunners (via Metro):

"I’ve just come from a 45-minute talk with Martin. He is getting better and better and gradually stepping up. It has been more or less three weeks without any special training, so it is important to take things step by step. Both he and Arsenal probably hope that he is available for the Brentford match."

This update will come as a significant relief to Mikel Arteta, who has been grappling with a series of injuries within his squad. Thomas Partey is entirely out of contention, with an expected return only next year, and Gabriel Jesus has been out of action since the triumph at Sevilla on October 24.

This string of injuries has Arsenal concerned, making Odegaard's potential return for the upcoming fixture against Brentford a hopeful situation.

Arsenal remain firm on Kiwior's future amid Serie A interest

The Gunners' planning for the upcoming January transfer window is taking shape with a clear stance on the future of Jakub Kiwior. Despite interest from prominent Serie A clubs, the Gunners are resolute in retaining his services, as reported by the Sunday Mirror (via TBR Football).

Kiwior has found his inaugural year with the London club somewhat underwhelming. His struggle to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup has been evident, with only sporadic appearances so far. He has often found himself relegated to the bench for a majority of Arsenal's Premier League matches this term, having played in just four games.

Despite this, there is reportedly a decision to rebuff any January offers, including those from AC Milan and Roma who have shown keen interest in the 23-year-old. The Gunners are dealing with an injury crisis which will require them to retain as much squad depth as possible.