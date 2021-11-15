Arsenal refused to meet €35 million asking price for midfielder in the summer transfer window - Reports 

Arsenal had the chance to sign Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches this summer. However, the North London side refused to pay the €35million asking price by Lille OSC, according to reports.

The midfielder has been linked with multiple Premier League teams in the past. These include Liverpool, Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur. However, Arsenal seemed more persistent in their efforts to bring Sanches to the Emirates. Reports suggest, though, that they were unwilling to pay the asking price set by Lille.

Arsenal are reportedly still interested in signing Sanches next season. However, it could be even more competitive to secure his signature, with some Serie A and Bundesliga clubs interested in the star.

Sanches won Ligue 1 with Lille last season. He was also a key member of Portugal's EURO 2020 squad. He recently scored the opening goal in Portugal's 2-1 loss against Serbia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. His side will now have to go through the playoffs to take part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal's summer signings key in the club's return to form

Aaron Ramsdale has a great start at Arsenal making some brilliant saves

Even though the Sanches deal didn't go through, Arsenal have signed multiple players this summer.

Nuno Tavares, Ben White and Sambi Lokonga all came to the North London club in July. Meanwhile, they finished off the transfer window with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale.

After losing their first three games in the Premier League, Arsenal have gone on an eight-match unbeaten run. Their summer signings have been key in this turnaround.

Ben White has formed a solid partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes in the defense. Meanwhile, Tomiyasu and Tavares have been brilliant in their respective full-back positions.

Odegaard has also combined well with Arsenal's youngsters like Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka. They are expertly backed by Lokonga, who along with Thomas Partey has provided them with solidity in midfield.

Ramsdale has been incredible for them as well. He has pulled off multiple saves this season to ensure Arsenal stay on their unbeaten run.

Mikel Arteta would be delighted to see all their signings coming good together. He will be hoping that they can continue their good run after the international break as well.

It won't be easy, though. Arsenal travel to Anfield next to face Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League.

