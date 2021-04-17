Arsenal to resume their pursuit of Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti - Reports

According to Transfer Market Web, Arsenal are ready to reignite their interest in Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti. The Frenchman has often been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent years and has been heavily tipped to leave Camp Nou this summer.

Arsenal are said to be interested in the 27-year-old but will face heavy competition from his former club, Lyon.

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona in the summer of 2016 from Lyon in a deal worth €25 million. He has helped the club win two La Liga titles and two Copa Del Rey's during his five-year stint at the club.

After enjoying a strong first two campaigns with the Catalan giants, during which he made 83 appearances for the club, Umtiti's progress at Barcelona has been heavily hampered by injuries and poor form.

Over the next three seasons, he has managed to make just 46 appearances for Barcelona. He has fallen down the pecking order behind the likes of Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet this season and is ready to take his services elsewhere.

Umtiti is still a prominent member of the French national team, but is at risk of losing his starting place to the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Dayot Upamecano if he does not play regular football at club level.

Arsenal are reportedly desperate to sign a top-quality defender this summer. The club have already let go of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis earlier this season.

The Gunners are now bracing themselves for the exit of David Luiz, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Mikel Arteta will therefore look to sign a defender this summer to bolster his squad.

Samuel Umtiti on being linked with Arsenal: "Honestly, I don't know where this rumour with Arsenal came from. Overnight, I received messages from my friends 'ah, so you are joining Arsenal?' I'm not, I'm sorry but I'm staying at Barcelona." pic.twitter.com/l2b57eVcfV — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 9, 2019

Arsenal need an experienced defender like Umtiti if they are to challenge for the top four next season.

Umtiti has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona

Despite having a strong transfer window last summer, Arsenal have endured a poor 2020-21 campaign. The club have failed to make progress under Mikel Arteta this season. Their defense continues to be a source of concern for the Spanish tactician.

Arsenal are therefore in desperate need of a defender like Samuel Umtiti, who has won major trophies at international and club level. Umtiti will also bring some much-needed physicality and pace to the Gunner's back-line.

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in Barcelona these days, and has taken the opportunity to visit Ousmane Dembélé and Samuel Umtiti, who are great friends of the player. [@tjuanmarti] pic.twitter.com/Ej1cJET2TH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 5, 2021

Arsenal are likely to face competition from Lyon for the Barcelona defender. Lyon are eager to bring their former star back to France this summer.