Arsenal's €20m bid for Serie A forward turned down - Reports

Arsenal are no strangers when it comes to recording near misses in the transfer market. Judging by their recent exploits, which have produced three signings in the last few weeks, one would suggest the Gunners are experiencing a change of fortune. However, it appears their nemesis has finally caught up with them.

As per the latest reports, Arsenal have been dealt a serious blow in their pursuit of Lazio forward Joaquin Correa. The London-based club were said to have submitted a bid of €20 million to lure the attacker to the Emirates Stadium this summer but their offer wasn't deemed good enough by the Serie A giants.

Joaquin Correa | Arsenal ‘offered €20m’ for Argentina international – Figure ‘considered inadequate’ by selling club. https://t.co/Wvydf4xCam #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) August 4, 2021

The failure to reach a suitable landing point in terms of fees is said to have caused the breakdown. Lazio allegedly placed a €30 million asking price on Correa but the Gunners were reluctant to meet that figure. The Serie A side maintain their stance: no deal will be sanctioned unless their demand is satisfied.

The saga is set to drag on in the coming days as the player is believed to have informed Lazio that he wants to leave this summer. Aside from Arsenal, a couple of clubs are also reportedly monitoring Correa's situation. Paris Saint Germain have shown interest in the past while Premier League duo Everton and Leicester City appear to be planning something behind the scenes.

Everton are 'very interested' in a deal for Joaquin Correa.



Latest #LFC transfer rumours from 🇮🇹 https://t.co/sGxpbpeRpu pic.twitter.com/6xqypMP2Qq — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) August 3, 2021

Correa joined Lazio from Sevilla in a deal worth €15 million in the summer of 2018. The Argentine has gone on to record 30 goals and 18 assists to his name from 117 appearances for the Italian club across all competitions during his three-year stint.

The Argentine reportedly has other suitors from the Premier League

Who is Arsenal's alternative to Joaquin Correa?

It is an open secret that Arsenal are keen to sign attacking reinforcements. The likes of Donyell Malen, Moussa Dembele, Odsonne Edouard and Patrik Schick were all linked with a switch to the Emirates this summer but it currently looks like the Gunners have decided to look elsewhere.

The latest attacker reportedly on the Gunners' radar is Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. There's been speculation about their alleged interest in the Argentine forward but nothing concrete has developed as of yet.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee