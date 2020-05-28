Arsenal’s 2020/21 away kit emerges online ahead of EPL restart

Arsenal Football Club

EPL club Arsenal has had a history of sporting great kits over the past years but images of their new away kit for next season has left people shaking their heads in confusion. According to Footy Headlines, a source renowned for its coverage of kit releases, Arsenal will be sporting a 'cloud white' kit with dashes of maroon across the front. This cloud white colour is supposed to be a light tinge of grey.

This would mark a major departure from recent template of away kits with a white-based shade returning after 10 years. Black would be used for the Adidas logo and the iconic three stripes on the shoulders. This look will be rounded off with maroon shorts and cloud white socks.

Your thoughts on the new away kit? #afc pic.twitter.com/9Is8Yz1mrv — Urban Arsenal (@urbanarsenaI) May 28, 2020

The reaction of Arsenal fans on social media has been mixed, to say the least. Some of those responses have varied from praise for the strip to some commenting on how the maroon bits looked like blood spatters. Some people even said it looked like something out of an operating room.

Here are some of the best responses to the leaked away kit.

Nice to know Adidas got their inspiration from Jack the Ripper and Patrick Bateman. — Imz Khan عمران خان (@ImzMK1) May 28, 2020

EPL clubs will start contact training today

Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so



Full statement: https://t.co/mZmkUHoStp pic.twitter.com/E90KCAIgH4 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 27, 2020

EPL clubs have been training for close to two weeks now with Arsenal one of the first teams to do so. EPL clubs have mostly been conducting training for small groups of three-four players at a time, in what was step one of government initiative Project Restart.

The EPL yesterday decided that clubs can proceed to step two of Project Restart which is contact training. This came amidst reports of four more people from three EPL clubs have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This was the third round of testing for Premier League players and staff which yielded such results.

An outside view of the Emirates Stadium

EPL meeting being held today

The EPL will have a meeting today in what is termed as potentially the most important talks ever. There are many talking points and agendas which will be covered chief among which being the starting date, schedule, TV rights, etc.

One of the major talking points of this meeting will be when the EPL starts. The initial proposed date was supposed to be Friday 12 June but there are concerns over it being too soon. Alternate slots of 19th and 26th June will be explored during this meeting.

The TV rights will be a major talking point as well with EPL clubs facing the prospect of paying back £340 million back to the rights holders even if the season were to be completed. But, this will be small compared to what they would have to pay if the season were not completed.

Aerial view of Melwood Training Ground

The schedule will also see a lot of discussion with the proposed plan being that a single gameweek being staggered over four days with EPL fans having the opportunity to watch all 10 matches live. This will lead to congested calendar akin to the Christmas schedule faced by clubs in December where they would play four matches in ten days.

The EPL stakeholders will also discuss the issue of venues with two ideas being floated of having home and away venues or neutral venues.

And finally, the majority of the meeting will be over the cancellation of the EPL season should it have to be cancelled. This will be a serious discussion over how to decide the league in that scenario and how to deal with the fallout.