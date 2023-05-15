Arsenal’s final league game tickets 250 times cheaper now compared to being on sale for over £50,000 in March as title charge collapses

Ticket prices for Arsenal's final Premier League game of the season have reportedly plummeted after their recent domestic collapse.

According to the Daily Star, tickets for the Gunners' league showdown against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 28 went for up to £50,000 on resale back in March. Their fans were hopeful of seeing Arsenal lift the league title for the first time at the Emirates.

However, a run of just two wins in their last seven league games means Manchester City now have a huge advantage. The Cityzens have 85 points from 35 games, leading Mikel Arteta's side by four points with a game in hand.

The excitement has turned to gloom on the red side of north London and ticket prices for the game against Wolves are now going at a considerably cheaper rate. Some resale tickets for the game can be purchased online for a shade under £200.

While that may not be cheap, it is still around 250 times cheaper than what fans would have had to pay for it a couple of months ago. The Gunners have, nevertheless, qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

They will play Nottingham Forest away on May 20 before hosting Wolves on the final day of the season.

Roy Keane urges Arsenal to make multiple signings this summer to catch up with Manchester City

Pundit Roy Keane believes Manchester City's strength in depth has handed them a huge advantage over Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

The former Manchester United midfielder believes the Gunners need to sign four to five quality players in the summer to catch up to the Cityzens. He said on Sky Sports, via Manchester Evening News:

"We’d been saying it for a few months, if they had injuries, they’d struggle, and I think the bottom line is they certainly didn’t have the strength in depth of Man City or the experience and better quality in terms of their squad. They’ve just come up short and it’s as simple as that...

He added:

"...It’s about getting the right players and the right characters so if they ever get in this position again - pole position - and they have one or two injuries, they’ve got quality to come in.

Keane concluded:

"We spoke about Man City today, they made changes but they brought in pure quality players and the team didn’t weaken. When Arsenal make changes, the team weakens."

William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been out with injuries since mid-March. £45 million summer signing Gabriel Jesus also spent three-and-a-half months sidelined with a knee injury before returning in the 3-0 win against Fulham on March 12.

