Breaking: Arsenal star set to miss rest of the season with long-term knee injury 

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will require surgery on his knee.The Athletic reported that the 24-year-old could face 'several months out'. He is now a doubt for Scotland's scheduled World Cup qualification play-off in June against Ukraine and potentially Wales.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Kieran Tierney to have surgery later this week on knee injury, ruling him out for several months. Will miss remainder of Premier League season & potentially Scotland’s #AFC theathletic.com/news/kieran-ti… EXCL: Kieran Tierney to have surgery later this week on knee injury, ruling him out for several months. Will miss remainder of Premier League season & potentially Scotland’s #Qatar2022 qualifying play-off vs Ukraine proposed for June @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Kieran Tierney to have surgery later this week on knee injury, ruling him out for several months. Will miss remainder of Premier League season & potentially Scotland’s #Qatar2022 qualifying play-off vs Ukraine proposed for June @TheAthleticUK #AFC theathletic.com/news/kieran-ti…

The full-back has faced injury problems throughout his career, but has enjoyed an excellent season for the Gunners. He had started in the previous 14 Premier League games before being left out of the squad during their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Manager Mikel Arteta claimed that Tierney's injury 'didn't look good', and confirmed that the Scot had returned from the international break with a knee problem. He had played 90 minutes for his country twice in four days, in friendlies against Poland and Austria.

Tierney missed two months of action last season with two separate knee injuries, and his absence comes at a terrible time for the Gunners.

Tiereny injury huge blow for Arsenal's Champions League hopes

Eyebrows were raised when Tierney was nowhere to be seen on Arteta's team sheet at Selhurst Park. Nuno Tavares came in to fill the gap left by the former Celtic defender.

However, the 22-year-old was given a torrid time by Palace in what was only his seventh league start of the campaign. Arteta hooked off the Portuguese defender at half-time.

Monday night's heavy defeat was a severe blow to this young Arsenal team. They missed the chance to leapfrog their north London rivals Tottenham into the top four.

Following Spurs' 5-1 hammering of Newcastle United on Sunday, the two fierce rivals are level on points. Arsenal have played one game less, but Antonio Conte's side have a better goal difference of five.

The north London derby on May 12 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may prove to be a decider for Champions League football next season.

In terms of replacments for Tierney, Tavares is the only recognized left-back remaining in the squad. Gunners fans will be hoping for some improved performances from him soon.

Other emergency options that may plug the gap on the left side of the defense include Cedric Soares, who is currently deputizing at right back. In desperate times, Arteta has also used left-footed players Gabriel and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Thanks for all your support tonight, Gooners A disappointing result but we won't let our heads dropThanks for all your support tonight, Gooners A disappointing result but we won't let our heads drop 👊Thanks for all your support tonight, Gooners 🙏 https://t.co/C1Zdh92KEe

Edited by Puranjay Dixit