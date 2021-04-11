Arsenal's senior squad members express concerns over Mikel Arteta's tactics- Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly facing backlash from his dressing room as a number of senior players express their frustration at being blamed for the team's poor results.

According to the Sun, Arsenal senior squad members have voiced their concerns over the Spaniard's tactical decisions and treatment of some players. The Gunners squad reportedly feel that their manager is resorting to blaming them rather than taking responsibility for the club's results himself.

Mikel Arteta was heavily criticized for his decision to drop star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the first leg of the quarter-final of Arsenal's Europa League tie with Slavia Prague.

Arteta chose to drop the Gabon international after his poor performance in Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Liverpool at the Emirates last weekend.

Aubameyang, however, came on as a substitute and provided the assist for Arsenal's goal against Slavia Prague.

Aubameyang has managed to score just nine goals in 25 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season. Many fans and pundits believe the striker could become the 'next Mesut Ozil' due to the size of his contract and his fractured relationship with Arteta.

Mikel Arteta has also been criticized for the usage of £45 million midfielder Thomas Partey. The 27-year-old was tipped to be the player who would transform Arsenal this season, but Arteta has been unable to get the best out of him.

Arsenal players and fans losing faith in Mikel Arteta

Despite having a strong summer transfer window during which Arsenal were able to sign a number of their top transfer targets, the Gunners have endured a poor 2020-21 campaign.

Arsenal are currently in tenth place in the Premier League table. Their only realistic chance of qualifying for Europe is if they win the Europa League this season.

Mikel Arteta has now lost 17 matches as Arsenal manager after 50 games.



Mikel Arteta's side have shown signs of improvement at times this season. However, their lack of consistency throughout the course of the season and inability to challenge for trophies has led fans, pundits and players to question whether Arteta is the right man for the job.