Arsenal's William Saliba in line to start for France as Manchester United's Raphael Varane misses training ahead of FIFA World Cup - Reports

Arsenal defender William Saliba is set to feature in France's starting XI in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener as Manchester United's Raphael Varane continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Saliba has been a pillar at the back for the Gunners amid their stellar form in the current Premier League campaign.

The north London outfit find themselves atop the league table, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal have only conceded 11 goals in 14 games this term, which is certainly an indication of Saliba's prowess and manager Mikel Arteta's defensive system as a whole.

The young defender has featured in every one of his side's league fixtures this season, recording two goals and an assist. He has won seven caps for his national team and will look to continue his impressive form at the World Cup in Qatar.

The centre-back is set to start for France's World Cup opener against Australia on November 23, as reported by Metro. Meanwhile, Varane hasn't played for Manchester United since leaving Stamford Bridge in tears during the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Chelsea on October 22.

The former Real Madrid defender's World Cup hopes were in doubt after picking up a hamstring injury. The Red Devils centre-back was subsequently included in France manager Didier Deschamps' 26-man squad, despite his injury woes.

However, L'Equipe now reports that the Frenchman missed training on Friday and is unlikely to feature in France's fixture against Australia. Although a huge blow for Varane, this injury opens up the opportunity for Saliba to cement his place in Deschamps' starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Arsenal to win Premier League title this season apart from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo recently gave an interview with Piers Morgan that made headlines across the globe.

The Portuguese superstar revealed certain truths about the current state of Manchester United as a club and called out many names in a scathing interview.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also spoke about Arteta's Arsenal and heaped praise on the Gunners. Speaking about which team he would like to see win the title this term, he said (via talkSPORT):

“Manchester United first, and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play. I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team. And if Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal do.”

