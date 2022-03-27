"Arsenal’s young team will choke" - Stan Collymore says he'll wear Arteta #8 shirt if Gunners secure top 4 finish 

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Arsenal will choke in the Premier League's top four race this season. He believes either Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United will make it to the top-four. Collymore added that he will wear Gunners manager Mikel Arteta's #8 shirt if he is proven wrong.

Arteta has turned things around in the Gunners' favor after a subdued start to the season. They currently hold fourth position in the table, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur (5th) and Manchester United (6th). Arsenal have a three-point lead over Spurs while they are four points ahead of United and the Gunners have a game in hand.

However, Arteta will have to go through a match each against Tottenham, Chelsea and United for the remaining 10 games in the league. These three games could potentially determine their fate in the league at the end of the season.

Speaking to The Sunday People, Collymore said that the Gunners might choke in the last few games. He said:

“I’m going for United or Spurs to pip them to the post, though, because I suspect Arsenal’s young team will choke on the final stretch. If they prove me wrong, I will happily wear an Arsenal shirt with ‘Arteta 8’ on the back and post a picture of it on social media on the last day of the season.”

Arteta's men have been consistent in their performances over the last few weeks, losing just one of their last five games in the league.

Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Leicester star Youri Tielemans: Reports

According to Metro, the Gunners and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City star Youri Tielemans. The 24-year-old midfielder's contract with the Foxes runs out in 2023 and negotiations for a renewal haven't progressed.

The Belgian international has been playing for Leicester City since 2019. He arrived at Leicester after Monaco agreed a year-long loan deal. The player decided to continue playing in the Premier League after Leicester City agreed to a permanent move.

