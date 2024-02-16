Arsenal send 20-year-old star signed in 2022 out on loan to Brazilian giants

Arsenal attacker Marquinhos has joined Brasileiro Serie A side Fluminense on loan till January 2025.

Marquinhos, 20, arrived at the Emirates in the summer of 2022 from Sao Paulo but has spent most of his time out on loan. The then teenager was loaned out in January 2023 to Norwich for the season.

After spending the first half of the ongoing season at Nantes in France, Marquinhos is off to reigning Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense to continue his development, as confirmed by the Gunners on their website.

During his last two loan spells, the 20-year-old has had a goal and two assists in 18 cumulative games across competitions. Marquinhos had a goal and an assist in six games in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign for the Gunners before he left on loan to Norwich and later to Nantes.

The Brazilian memorably introduced himself to the Gunners faithful by scoring on his club debut in the 2-1 win at FC Zurich in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League opener. However, first-team opportunities would be too few and far between, with most of his appearances coming on loan.

Mikel Arteta's side, though, have hardly missed the Brazilian attacker, faring well across competitions.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal FC

Arsenal are in the midst of a fabulous campaign. Having exited both domestic cup competitions early, Arteta's side are flying high in the league and in Europe.

They are just two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool (54) after 24 games and also topped their UEFA Champions League group. The Gunners travel to FC Porto for the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on February 21.

Following a rousing 6-0 league win at West Ham United last weekend, Arteta's side travel to Burnley on Saturday (February 17). Riding a four-game winning run in the league, the Gunners will hope to complete the double over Burnley, hving beaten them 3-1 at home in November.