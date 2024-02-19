Arsenal send scouts to watch 19-year-old star as they plot summer move - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly sent scouts to monitor the progress of Austrian side RB Salzburg's 19-year-old star Oscar Gloukh, according to FootballTransfers.

The Israeli midfielder moved to Salzburg from boyhood club Maccabi Tel Aviv for €7 million in January 2023. Since then, he has become one of the best young midfielders in the world and has attracted the attention of several top European clubs.

Gloukh has made 28 appearances across competitions for the Austrian outfit this season, scoring six goals and registering seven assists. He was particularly impressive in the UEFA Champions League, netting against the likes of Inter Milan and Benfica.

Overall, he has made 78 appearances at the senior level, returning an admirable tally of 17 goals and as many assists. Gloukh also has 12 caps for the Israel national team, scoring thrice in the process.

Top European clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool remain interested in his services. However, Arsenal took greater steps towards a potential transfer by sending their scouts to watch the player in action in Salzburg's 1-1 away draw against FC Blau-Weiss Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday, February 17.

Gloukh was sprightly and impressive in what was otherwise a disappointing game for Salzburg. He had 81 touches, took four shots, delivered a stellar five key passes, and won 71 percent of his duels.

FootballTransfers' algorithm estimates Gloukh's value to be around €16.4 million, having risen €6.1 million from the previous summer. However, given the player's talent and potential, there will surely be an intense transfer battle for his signature in the upcoming summer.

Arsenal will have to be quick and decisive with their transfer strategy if they are to bring the player to the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard touches upon Arsenal's changes that have led to incredible goalscoring streak

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard touched upon the changes that he has seen at the club since their mid-season training camp in Dubai which has helped them go on an incredible goalscoring run.

The Gunners have scored 21 goals in their last five league games, and seem to have elevated their charge towards the Premier League title and a deep Champions League run to the next level.

In his post-match interview after Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing of Burnley, Odegaard pointed out the key differences in their performances that have led to their recent goalscoring glut.

“I think that's what we were missing a little bit in the last few weeks before the break – we created so much but we didn’t score the goals. But within the last few games, we've been brilliant in front of goal. We get so many people in the box and so many situations around the box. So yeah, it's been brilliant," the Norwegian explained.

A trip to Portugal to face Porto in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture on Wednesday, February 22, awaits next for Arsenal.