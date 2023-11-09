Arsenal send scouts to watch versatile 24-year-old defender ahead of January transfer window: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal are actively monitoring the progress of 24-year-old Turkish talent Ferdi Kadioglu to sign him in the upcoming winter transfer window, as per Just Arsenal. Kadioglu can play in various positions, including right-back and left-back, making him a versatile option for Mikel Arteta's plans.

The Turkish prodigy has accumulated 164 appearances for Fenerbahce, contributing 15 goals and 20 assists. The club's scout, Romain Poirot, was dispatched to a Fenerbahce match to closely observe the player, further indicating their seriousness in pursuing him.

As the January transfer window approaches, Arsenal's next steps remain undisclosed, with uncertainty surrounding whether they will continue scouting Kadioglu or make a formal approach. His adaptability, however, presents an attractive option for the north London club.

The significance of having a versatile player like Kadioglu lies in the flexibility it affords the team. Additionally, his potential acquisition may not strain Arsenal's financials as Kadioglu's current club is outside the orbit of more prominent European leagues known for their exorbitant transfer fees.

While the Gunners' pursuit of Kadioglu is still in the early stages, securing a player of his caliber and adaptability could significantly enhance their squad's depth and options. The north London club are in the fray across various competitions and will need solid bench strength to keep their positive momentum going.

Arsenal's injury woes worsen as Thomas Partey faces extended layoff - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could face an extended spell on the sidelines, further challenging Arteta's midfield options this season. As per FourFourTwo, Partey could be sidelined until the end of the year due to a persistent groin and muscle injury.

While Declan Rice is a viable option, Arteta is believed to envision him as a long-term No.6. Jorginho has assumed a more profound role recently, often partnering with Martin Odegaard or Kai Havertz. Young prospects like Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly are also potential options, although the latter two are still in their teenage years.

Partey's absence compounds the issue, as he, Odegaard, and Rice have rarely featured together in the league this season due to a series of injury concerns. This predicament is further complicated by recent reports describing Partey as "increasingly dissatisfied" with his playing time, fueling speculation about his potential departure in the upcoming transfer windows.

Since he arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2020 for a substantial £45 million fee, Partey's tenure in north London has been marred by injuries. He has made only 104 appearances over three and a half seasons, scoring five goals and providing four more assists. The Gunners face an uphill battle to navigate this injury crisis and maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League.