Arsenal set to battle Liverpool in attempt to sign 22-year-old midfielder: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool target and Fluminense midfielder Andre, according to Brazilian journalist Thiago Ferreira.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to add depth in their defensive midfield area despite possessing sufficient talent. With Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Jorginho already in the squad, Andre is likely to see minimal game time should he join Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are still interested in a move for the 22-year-old after they were unable to sign him in the summer. Although the Reds have brought in defensive midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for a fee of £16.2 million, he's failed to establish himself as a starter at Anfield.

Hence, the links with Andre continue to persist and the Merseysiders could attempt a move for the Brazil international in the January transfer window. Given the number of players who can occupy the number six position at Arsenal, a move to their aforementioned Premeir League rivals would seem the better option.

Andre has made 156 appearances for his current employers, bagging four goals and three assists across all competitions in the process. He's been capped twice by Brazil, the latest appearance coming in the 1-1 draw against Venezuela on October 12.

With doubts over Casemiro's fitness, the youngster could be preferred in midfield for his country's next World Cup qualifier against Uruguay tomorrow (October 17).

Liverpool enter race for Arsenal target Pedro Neto - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal's January transfer target and Wolves player Pedro Neto (via Football London). The Portuguese international has started the new season well, bagging a goal and five assists in the Premier League.

The Reds are looking for the best option to replace Mohamed Salah, who could potentially join the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. Despite fending off the Saudi Arabian outfit's interest in the summer, the club have vowed to return in future for the Egypt international.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to secure cover for Bukayo Saka on the right wing, who many claim is being overplayed by manager Mikel Arteta. He has started 10 matches already this season and is currently recovering from a minor hamstring problem.

Neto joined Wolves in the summer of 2019 from Lazio for a fee of €18 million. Since then, the 23-year-old winger has scored 12 goals and assisted 18 from 119 appearances.