Arsenal set to extend defender’s loan stay at Bundesliga club - Reports

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who is currently on loan with German side VfB Stuttgart, looks set to spend another season in the Bundesliga.

According to Sport Witness via Kicker, the Gunners are willing to let the Greek center-back stay with Stuttgart for another season. The Bundesliga side are eager to extend the loan deal but the final decision rests in Arsenal's hands.

Mavropanos joined the Gunners from PAS Giannina in January of 2018, but his integration into the first team was hampered by injuries. He was sent on loan to FC Nurnberg in January of 2020 but failed to impress during his spell in Germany.

The Greek defender eventually returned to the Emirates at the end of the season and signed a new deal with Arsenal. He moved to Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season in the summer of 2020.

Mavropanos initially struggled to find his footing in the Bundesliga but has managed to become a key member of the team in recent months. His performances have impressed Stuttgart, who remain interested in retaining the player for another season.

It was previously believed that an extension was not possible because of the financial implications of the deal. However, recent developments mean the Arsenal player returning for a second loan spell is definitely a possibility.

The German side have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that a move goes through Sven Mislintat, the Stuttgart chief, has been busy trying to complete a deal and it is now believed that Arsenal are willing to oblige. Interestingly, the Gunners are even ready to include an option to buy in the player's second loan deal.

Arsenal struggling to secure European football for next season

Arsenal’s current season has hardly gone according to plan. Mikel Arteta has struggled to live up to his initial promise and the Gunners are currently ninth in the Premier League table after 34 games.

Arteta’s wards are 31 points behind league-leaders Manchester City and are in danger of missing out on European football next season.

However, Arsenal do have a chance to qualify for the UEFA Europa League final and are due to play Villareal in the second leg of the semi-finals on Thursday. The Premier League side have to overcome a 2-1 deficit from the first leg although the away goal they scored in Spain could help them in the tie.