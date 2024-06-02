Arsenal set to face competition from Manchester United for transfer of £60 million rated PL star - Reports

Manchester United have become the latest side to be linked with a move for Aston Villa man Douglas Luiz, who is also wanted by Arsenal. The Brazilian midfielder has been a key player for his club and is valued at around £60 million.

Arsenal came within two points of winning their first Premier League title since 2004, but ultimately fell short as Manchester City won a fourth straight title. The Gunners are now set to return to the drawing board and plan for another assault, and they reportedly have a number of targets on their mind.

Mikel Arteta's side are long-term admirers of Luiz, with the former Manchester City man displaying great consistency for his side. He has become one of the finest central midfielders in the league.

Trending

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in targeting the Brazilian as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer. Erik ten Hag's side are reportedly unlikely to activate the buy option in the loan deal for Sofyan Amrabat, and will be looking to make a move for another midfielder.

Calciomercato have reported the interest from the Red Devils, and the midfielder has a valuation of around £60 million. The 26-year-old is also reportedly wanted by Liverpool after he helped Aston Villa finish in the top four this season.

Douglas Luiz might have to make a choice between Arsenal and Manchester United as both sides are capable of meeting his club's asking price. The Gunners can offer him the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League, while he would have to contend with the Europa League if he moves to Old Trafford.

Manchester United set sights on Wolves star - Reports

Manchester United are set to target Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha as they look to add quality to their squad ahead of the 2024-25 season. According to The Mirror, the Brazilian forward is appreciated by the hierarchy at Old Trafford, as the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era officially takes off.

The Red Devils are in need of attacking reinforcement after the departure of Anthony Martial as a free agent this summer. They only have one recognized striker, 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund, in their squad at the moment.

Cunha joined Wolves permanently in the summer of 2023 and is valued at around £60 million after an impressive season at the Molineux. The 25-year-old scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in only 32 Premier League appearances.