Arsenal set to hold contract talks with three players - Reports

Arsenal have been building a solid squad with a core consisting of young players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba, who are at the heart of the Gunners' up-and-coming generation.

However, all three of them will be out of contract shortly. 21-year-old Saka's contract will expire in the summer of 2024. The English international has been a crucial player for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 20 games.

Martinelli, who has scored five goals and provided two assists in 20 games for the Gunners, will also be out of contract in the summer of 2024.

French international Saliba is also currently tied down to a contract until the same time as Saka and Martinelli (2024 summer). The Frenchman has made 17 appearances for the north London-based side so far this season, starting in all of those games.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on the players' future. He said (via Caughtoffside):

“Arsenal fans keep asking me for updates on contracts for their star players. My understanding is they will discuss again with Bukayo Saka’s agents in the next weeks and months, same for William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli, The plan is clear: they want to extend the contracts, but these things take time.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about his team's fitness level as Premier League is set to return

Arsenal will return to action for the first time since the FIFA World Cup break on December 26. The Gunners will play West Ham United at the Emirates.

The north London-based side recently lost a friendly clash against Juventus. After the game, Mikel Arteta spoke about his team's fitness level. The Spaniard said (via the Gunners' official website):

“Physically everybody is ready, We had a little issue today with Reiss which is a shame because he was in really good shape, but now the last few players are coming back to us in the next few days. They’ll jump in and train and we’ll get them ready to go.”

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table, having 37 points on the board after 14 games. The north London-based team lead second-placed Manchester City by five points.

