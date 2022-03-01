Arsenal set to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur for 21-year-old defender - Reports 

According to reports, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jhilmar Lora, a defender from Peruvian club Sporting Cristal. The 21-year-old Peruvian has impressed recently for both club and country. This has caused multiple Premier League clubs to monitor his progress.

According to Planet Sport, other Premier League clubs like Brentford, Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in signing Lora.

He made his international debut last year in their Copa America quarter-final win over Paraguay on penalties. Since then, he has become the starting right-back for the team.

Perhaps the most significant mark was left by the youngster in Peru's 1-0 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup qualifier. According to World Football Index, Lora kept seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi quiet for most of the game.

The Inca Landing @PeruvianHeroes



It will be the first time that Jhilmar Lora gets a start for Peru and it will be a massive night for the 20 year old right back With Luis Advincula ruled out tonight to play against Argentina, Jhilmar Lora would be the one to take his place.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have had struggles with the right-back position in recent years. The Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu last summer from Bologna but they don't have a proper backup for him. They have played Cedric Soares in the position and will definitely look to secure an upgrade in the summer.

Tottenham, meanwhile, signed Emerson Royal from Barcelona last summer and Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. Both players are yet to leave a mark on the side. Manager Antonio Conte depends highly on his full-backs in a 3-4-3 or a 3-5-2 formation. Hence, he will be keen to sign a top quality right back in the summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's race for Premier League top 4

Time seems to have rolled back to the early 2010s when the two north London clubs used to battle for the Premier League's top 4 spot. It is the case again this season with Manchester United and West Ham United also in the mix for the fourth spot.

Manchester United lost ground in their quest for a Premier League top-four finish after a disappointing goalless draw against Watford on Saturday.

The Red Devils currently occupy fourth position but Arsenal are just two points below them in sixth, with three games in hand. Tottenham, meanwhile, are in seventh position, five points off United with two games in hand.

While there are quite a few fixtures left in the season, there are some key clashes that could decide this race. Manchester United will clash against both the north London teams and so will West Ham United.

But perhaps the most crucial match in the race for the top 4 this season will be the North London Derby. The match was set to take place in January but was postponed due to Arsenal's unavailability to field 13 players due to injury, COVID, suspension and AFCON.

It could decide the UCL future of both clubs whenever it is scheduled next.

