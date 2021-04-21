Arsenal set to make a permanent move for Mat Ryan - Reports

Arsenal want to sign Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan on a permanent deal after being impressed with his performances so far. Ryan is currently on a short-term loan spell at Arsenal and his agreement will finish come the end of the season.

The Gunners signed Mat Ryan to provide more competition for Bernd Leno, as summer signing Alex Runarsson failed to impress when he was given his opportunity.

Ryan recently featured for the Gunners against Fulham and helped them draw level in the end as Mikel Arteta’s side avoided another defeat.

Still only 29, Ryan is being seen as a good backup for Leno, who is expected to remain the first-choice even after Arsenal sign the Australian permanently.

As per Football Insider, Ryan will cost the Gunners less that £10 million, as Brighton have reduced their valuation for the custodian. Brighton manager Graham Potter will be fine with the club offloading Ryan this summer.

Mat Ryan’s permanent move will be a smart piece of business by Arsenal

Mat Ryan was a regular for Brighton last season, but with the emergence of Robert Sanchez and Jason Steele as backups, the Seagulls are looking to sell the Australian and raise funds for the summer transfer window.

The 29-year old may not be a world-class goalkeeper, but he is a reliable player to call upon in cup competitions when Arsenal want to give Leno a breather.

The Gunners have missed Emiliano Martinez’s consistency in cup competitions this season and did not replace him with a like-for-like goalkeeper in the summer.

Runarsson has been too error-prone, so it’s clear that the Gunners need someone better as the number two at the club.

Ryan played in all 38 games for Brighton last season and is still in his peak years as a goalkeeper. He has accumulated good top-flight experience having played for Valencia in La Liga and Brighton in the Premier League, and would be a smart addition for a fee less than £10 million.

The 29-year old has also made 58 appearances for the Australian national team.