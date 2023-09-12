Arsenal set to be rivalled by PL club for potential transfer of World Cup winner - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly on the hunt for Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina ahead of the winter transfer window, but are set to be rivalled by Aston Villa. Both Premier League sides are keen to sign a new right-back, and the World Cup winner fits the bill for both sides.

The summer of 2023 saw Arsenal embark on a spending spree as they smashed their transfer record to sign Declan Rice. They also signed Dutch full-back Jurrien Timber from Ajax, but saw him suffer a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut.

The Gunners chose to not sign a replacement immediately, but have now earmarked Molina for a move, as per Italian website Tutto Juve.

Arsenal have fellow Premier League side Aston Villa to contend with as they look to sign the Argentine defender. The Villans have shown great ambition and a willingness to spend big to sign quality players this season.

They managed to sign Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Pau Torres in the summer, significantly strengthening their squad. A move for Molina will make sense for Unai Emery's side in the next window.

Molina has developed into a world-class right-back since joining Atletico Madrid from Udinese. The 25-year-old was also hugely impressive as Argentina won the FIFA World Cup nine months ago. His Spanish club are reluctant to let him leave and will attempt to extend his contract until 2029 in order to keep him.

Would Nahuel Molina fit in at Arsenal?

Argentine defender Molina has always been a quality attacking full-back, but playing under Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano has greatly helped his defensive side. The right-back is now a top-quality player at both ends of the pitch and would be an asset to any team.

Arsenal have had both Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu play at right-back, but neither is an accomplished attacking threat.

Timber became an instant starter for the Gunners upon his arrival before his unfortunate injury. The Dutch defender provides quality at both ends of the pitch and keeps the team ticking due to his technical capability.

Molina has the technical quality to play as a direct replacement for Timber and provide a higher efficiency to the squad. Arsenal avoided acting rashly to sign a new right-back, preferring to keep Cedric Soares at the club.

They can now target Molina in the winter to provide a top option for them for the second part of the season and beyond.

The Gunners will have to complete their groundwork in time in order to sign the talented right-back ahead of Aston Villa. Both Premier League sides will provide tempting proposals for the defender, who will only move for a big fee.