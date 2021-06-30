Arsenal set to sign Benfica star - Reports

According to reports from transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have completed the signing of Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares.

Tavares, who just turned 21 back in January, attracted attention across Europe last season with his impressive performances for Portuguese Primeira Liga side Benfica. He made 14 appearances for the team in the league, seven of which he started, while also making five outings in the UEFA Europa League.

His solid and assured performances on the left side of the defense have attracted the attention of Lazio, Napoli and Premier League outfit Arsenal, who are all vying for his signature.

Nuno Tavares to Arsenal, done deal and ‘here we go’ confirmed. Paperworks to be signed today between #AFC and Benfica board for €8m + add ons. 🔴🇵🇹



Interest started during Guendouzi talks with Benfica - Tavares was part of potential swap deal... but Mattéo wants to join OM. 🇫🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

However, according to the report, Arsenal have won the race for the Portuguese full-back, who is viewed as the perfect back-up for Scotland international Kieran Tierney. Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal and Benfica have agreed to a deal of €8m+ add-ons for Tavares with the paperwork set to be completed today.

Portuguese news outlet A Bola also added that Tavares is expected to travel to London today to undergo his medical.

Nuno Tavares to provide cover for Kieran Tierney at Arsenal

Nuno Tavares in action for SL Benfica

Since breaking into the limelight two years ago, Nuno Tavares has risen to become one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the Portuguese league.

Arsenal are determined to strengthen their squad after their poor performance in the recently-concluded 2020-21 campaign. The Gunners have identified the 21-year-old as a suitable back-up for full-back Kieran Tierney. The Scottish defender recently committed his future to the North London side by putting pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

Tierney has established himself as an integral member of the Arsenal first-team since joining from Celtic back in 2019. However, a few injury woes and fitness issues saw Mikel Arteta turn to the likes of Cédric Soares, who often failed to impress when called upon.

Despite his young age, Nuno Tavares has shown flashes of being a superstar in the making, and given his qualities, he can comfortably fill in for Tierney if required. The youngster has made over 40 appearances for Benfica since graduating from their youth set-up back in 2019.

