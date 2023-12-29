Arsenal set unwanted record after 2-0 loss to West Ham

Arsenal broke the Premier League record for the most touches inside an opposition's penalty area without scoring following their latest league defeat against West Ham United.

The Gunners hosted David Moyes' side on Thursday night (December 28) — a game which finished 2-0 in favor of the visitors. Tomas Soucek scored early (13'), with Konstantinos Mavropanos doubling West Ham's lead in the 55th minute against his former side.

Although Mikel Arteta's side dominated the ball (75% possession) and took 30 shots, with eight on target, they couldn't find a route past Alphonse Areola. The Gunners managed a staggering 77 touches inside the West Ham penalty area, the highest recorded with a team failing to score since Opta records began in 2008.

After the match, Arteta reflected on his side's performance and said (via Sports Mole):

"They had two shots, - with the penalty three. We had 30, I don't know how many touches in the box, how many situations, how many opportunities to score and we haven't done it. In football you have to do that better if you want to win. Today we haven't won because of that."

Following this display, Arsenal are placed second in the Premier League standings after 19 matches — two points behind leaders Liverpool. Before the new year, the north London outfit will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham for their next English top-flight fixture (December 31).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responds to controversial Tomas Soucek goal

After dominating the early stages of Thursday's contest, Arsenal found themselves trailing to a contentious Tomas Soucek strike in the 13th minute. During the build-up, it appeared as though the ball had crossed the line when Jarrod Bowen attempted to keep it in play in close proximity to the Arsenal goal.

However, the VAR claimed to have inconclusive evidence of the ball crossing bounds and stuck with the on-field decision. When asked about the incident, Mikel Arteta said post-match (via Sports Mole):

"I haven't seen it. They're saying it's not conclusive. It's a shame that with the technology that we have, that it's not that clear so that we can say whether it's out or in. It's done. It's gone. There's nothing we can do about it now."

"If the technology we have at the moment is not good enough to give us that answer, what we have to do is, without that, win the game."

West Ham boss David Moyes also marked his first win at the Emirates Stadium from 23 attempts. The Hammers are now sixth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.