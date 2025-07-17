Arsenal have broken the world transfer record in women's football with the signing of Olivia Smith from Liverpool. The 20-year-old Canada international has signed a four-year deal with the north London club.

As per ESPN, the Gunners paid a world record fee of £1 million, the first ever million transfer fee in women's football. This figure overtakes the £820,000 Chelsea paid to San Diego Wave for defender Naomi Girma in January 2025.

Chelsea, Olympique Lyon, and Arsenal were all interested in roping in the highly-rated Canadian forward. However, the Gunners beat the other suitors to Smith's signature by matching Liverpool's world-record demand.

Speaking during her unveiling, Smith said (via ESPN) she was excited to play for the current European champions and referred to the move as a dream come true.

"It's a privilege and an honor to sign for Arsenal. It's my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I'm excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal."

"The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can't wait to have that behind me now," she added.

Smith began her professional career in 2023 with Portuguese club Sporting CP before moving to England the following year to play for Liverpool in the Women's Super League. In her debut season with the Reds, she finished as the club's top scorer with nine goals in 25 games across competitions and was named their Player of the Season.

At international level, Smith is the youngest player to debut for Canada, aged 15 years and 94 days old. She has recorded four goals in 18 matches for her country

Arsenal set to hand teenage star a new deal - Reports

As per The Athletic, Arsenal are close to offering teenage star Ethan Nwaneri a new contract. The 18-year-old is in the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and has been on the radar of other clubs.

However, the Gunners have reportedly made a breakthrough in contract talks with the England U-21 forward, and both parties could reach an agreement soon. According to the report, Nwaneri will be heavily involved in the first team, competing for the attacking midfield role with club captain Martin Odegaard next season.

Nwaneri featured majorly on the right wing last season in the absence of Bukayo Saka. He scored nine goals and set up two more in 37 matches across competitions last term.

