"Can’t afford to make another big mistake" - Gabby Agbonlahor advises Arsenal against signing Premier League star

Arsenal would be making 'another big mistake' if they signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor.

Everton striker Calvert-Lewin has endured a terrible campaign at the Toffees, with injury restricting him to just 12 Premier League appearances so far this season. The England forward also hasn't scored since August.

The Gunners' top priority this summer is to sign a world-class centre-forward with a strong physical presence aged 24 or under, according to Football Insider. The report also claims that the 25-year-old Everton attacker's injury problems this season, coupled with his loss of form, have led to Arsenal cooling their interest.

Agbonlahor believes this is a wise choice from the Gunners, claiming Mikel Arteta's only priority this summer should be to sign a prolific goalscorer, with 'huge' funds reportedly available to him.

The pundit told Football Insider:

“That’s the only aim they should have in the transfer window."

Agbonlahor added:

“I wouldn’t touch Calvert-Lewin if I was Arsenal. They can’t afford to make another big mistake. They need to go out and get a proven goalscorer. Yes, Calvert-Lewin has done it but he’s looked in poor form. You can’t be paying big bucks for someone who has had a poor season.

“I don’t think he suits their style of play also. They don’t like to get loads of crosses in and he’s not really good with his hold up play, he’s not going to be a player who’s going to link the play with a great first touch. He’s not the signing I would make if I was Arsenal.”

Arsenal's lack of goals could cost Gunners Champions Leauge spot

It's been a terrible week for Arteta's side, having fallen three points behind their north London rivals Tottenham in fourth place, following consecutive damaging defeats against Crystal Palace and Brighton.

With ten goals each, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe are the club's top scorers, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is third on that list, despite joining Barcelona in January.

Current number nine Alexandre Lacazette has scored only six goals in 31 games this season, with the club's only other senior centre-forward Eddie Nketiah claiming just five strikes.

Both are out of contract in the summer and are unlikely to stay at the Emirates. Arteta is certain to want a new striker for next season, with The Metro reporting that the club are interested in signing £60 million Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, as well as a number of other forwards.

The 22-year-old Urugayan has scored 31 goals in 36 appearances during an incredible campaign, including the Lisbon club's goal against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final first leg last week.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Arsenal are extensively scouting Victor Osimhen as their striker search continues. Reports, Arsenal are extensively scouting Victor Osimhen as their striker search continues. Reports, @CBSSports 🚨 Arsenal are extensively scouting Victor Osimhen as their striker search continues. Reports, @CBSSports. https://t.co/OTB1t2xBE6

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava