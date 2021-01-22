Arsenal sign Brighton's Maty Ryan on loan till the end of the season

Arsenal have signed Australian goalkeeper Maty Ryan on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion for the rest of the season. The Gunners have been searching for a quality second-choice goalkeeper since Emiliano Martinez left them to join Aston Villa in the summer for £20 million.

Maty Ryan has made 124 appearances for Brighton since joining the Seagulls in 2017. The 28-year-old has played an integral role in Brighton maintaining their Premier League status during his three seasons at the club.

Ryan also has 59 caps for the Australian national team, playing in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups as well as the 2015 and 2019 Asian Cups. He won the Best Goalkeeper award at the 2015 tournament, which was played in Australia.

Arsenal technical director Edu announced the signing of the Australian goalkeeper and was delighted with the club's latest acquisition.

"Maty is an experienced goalkeeper, a proven talent in the Premier League, and has also played many internationals for Australia. Maty will further strengthen our squad with his experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level," said Edu.

"Following Matt Macey's recent move to Hibernian, Maty will provide very good competition and positive support to all our goalkeepers and we are looking forward to him integrating quickly into the set-up here at Arsenal," added Edu.

Arsenal could make more signings in the January window

Arsenal are not expected to make any major moves in the January transfer window due to a lack of funds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gunners have focused their efforts on getting rid of players that are surplus to requirements at the club.

Mesut Ozil and Sokratis have both left Arsenal after their contracts were terminated. Arsenal will now switch focus to signing players to improve their squad and they look to make a legitimate push for the Champions League places. The club are desperate to sign an attacking midfielder and have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard.