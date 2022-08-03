Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale given new shirt number ahead of 2022-23 Premier League season

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been given the number 1 shirt ahead of the 2022-23 season. The number 1 shirt has traditionally always been worn by the first-choice goalkeeper, with Ramsdale finally getting the opportunity to don the iconic shirt.

Ramsdale, 24, arrived at the Emirates Stadium from the relegated Sheffield United side last summer for a fee of around £30 million. The Englishman was forced to pick up the number 32 shirt due to Bernd Leno already occupying the number 1 shirt. This was despite Ramsdale being the first-choice goalkeeper for the majority of the season.

Leno, however, has left Arsenal to join newly-promoted Fulham for a fee of around £8 million.

This vacated the number 1 shirt which has now been given to Ramsdale. The England shot-stopper joins the likes of Petr Cech, David Seaman and Jens Lehmann to wear the iconic number for the Gunners.

Ramdale expressed his pride after being given the number 1 shirt by the club. He was quoted as saying the following (via Arsenal's official website):

"I’m very proud and honoured to be taking this massively prestigious number. Some of the greats have worn this shirt and hopefully I can emulate how they performed on and off the pitch and also add a twist of my personality to it as well."

He added:

"To Bernd Leno, I wish nothing but happiness and greatness on your new adventure. Thank you for showing me the ropes and I hope I can hold myself as graceful as you did in the shirt."

Ramsdale made 39 appearances for the Gunners during the 2021-22 season, including 34 in the Premier League. The 24-year-old shot-stopper kept 12 clean sheets in the league last time around.

Arsenal were in a position to offload Bernd Leno following the arrival of Matt Turner earlier this summer. The American goalkeeper arrived from MLS side New England Revolution. Turner will now be the Gunners' back-up goalkeeper.

It is worth mentioning that third-choice goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson is also still at the club.

Arsenal kickstart the 2022-23 Premier League season

Arsenal will play Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Mikel Arteta's side will travel to Selhurst Park on Friday, 5 August 2022 to play their first game of the season.

The Gunners will be looking to go one step better than last season and secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

