Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale sends adorable message as wife Georgina flaunts baby bump

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale recently sent an adorable message to his wife, Georgina Ramsdale, on social media, where she uploaded a picture of her baby bump.

Last year, the Arsenal star proposed to Georgina in a hotel room that was lavishly decorated by the Englishman. Aaron Ramsdale took to Instagram to break the news to his fans and uploaded a series of pictures where he can be seen adoring his wife.

The couple got married in June earlier this year and their wedding received a lot of praise and good wishes from the world of football.

Consequently, the couple is also expecting their first child. Hence, Georgina Ramsdale recently took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her baby bump.

"Been loving you for 30 weeks" Georgina captioned the set of pictures where she was flaunting her baby bump.

Commenting on the post, Aaron Ramsdale wrote "soon" and accompanied the text with a couple of red hearts.

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale reveals his wife suffered from a miscarriage after World Cup

The Gunners goalkeeper is currently having a great time as Arsenal won the Community Shield. He's also expecting a child with his wife, Georgina Ramsdale, soon.

However, he had to go through some tough times last season. Aaron Ramsdale recently opened up about how he was suffering in his personal life when he faced homophobic slurs against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby.

"There are things that go on in our lives that the public has no idea about, and the past year has been an emotional rollercoaster for me and my family," he wrote for The Players' Tribune.

Ramsdale received homophobic slurs from the fans in the North London derby, after the FIFA World Cup because his brother turned out to be gay. Consequently, during that time, the goalkeeper was bearing the pain of losing a child.

Before getting called up for the 2022 World Cup, the goalkeeper got to know about the pregnancy of his wife. Consequently, after the tournament ended, the Arsenal star went on a holiday with her wife. However, on the flight back to London, Ramsdale's wife, Georgina Ramsdale, suffered a painful miscarriage.

"On the flight home, my wife had a miscarriage. There's no way that I can describe the pain of that six-hour flight back to London, even now. I just want people out there to know that they're not alone if they're going through it themselves." Aaron Ramsdale added.

Thus, he had to play against Tottenham in a crucial Premier League game just three days after his wife's miscarriage.