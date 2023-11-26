Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale speaks out after keeping clean sheet following return to Gunners' starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale took to social media after making his return to the Arsenal starting XI against Brentford. The goalkeeper said that he loved being a part of the Gunners and added that the fans were on another level for him.

On Instagram, the Englishman posted a photo of himself coming off the pitch with a full smile after managing a clean sheet on his return.

He captioned it with these words:

"A feeling I never take for granted (Football emoji) (Heart emoji). Love being part of this club. Fans were next level last night looking out for me. Thank you (Heart emoji)."

Ramsdale was questioned by Gary Neville for his errors during the game. But the Manchester United legend also believes that it was down to confidence as the goalkeeper was benched in the previous games.

David Raya has become the club's #1 goalkeeper now but was not eligible to play on Saturday as the Spaniard is on loan from Brentford to Arsenal this season.

Aaron Ramsdale told to leave Arsenal by Peter Crouch and Rio Ferdinand

Peter Crouch and Rio Ferdinand were on TNT Sports on Saturday and claimed that it was ideal for Aaron Ramsdale to leave Arsenal. They believe that he would need to play regularly to get a chance at starting for England at the EUROs next summer.

The former Liverpool striker was the first to comment and said (via EuroSport):

"He's got to move on I think [if it continues like this]. He wants to be part of the England set-up, certainly for the EUROs. Going forward, he's got a stake on the number one jersey, but he has to be playing. It doesn't look like he's going to be here."

The Manchester United legend added:

"If he doesn't play the right amount of games in the Premier League, in the big games, or Champions League as well, then I don't see Aaron Ramsdale [staying]. He's worked so hard to get to the top; his journey, it's been quite a unique journey, different clubs, lower leagues, couple of relegations in there.

"He's had that adversity, got to the top, and now he's having to fight and climb again, through no real fault of his own in terms of performance. So I think he'll find it difficult to stay here as a number two."

Ramsdale has played just eight matches in all competitions this season but has managed three clean sheets. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that David Raya's move to Arsenal will be made permanent soon.