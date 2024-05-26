Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale spotted at Championship Play-Off final dressed up as iconic Harry Potter character Hagrid

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was spotted at the Championship play-off final between Southampton and Leeds, dressed up as Hagrid from Harry Potter. The Saints managed a 1-0 win on Sunday, May 26, thanks to a first-half goal from Adam Armstrong, to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Ahead of the game, football fans were surprised to see Ramsdale in the Southampton end dressed up as Hagrid. The shot-stopper completed the look with the character's iconic frizzy hair.

It was a difficult 2023-24 season for Aaron Ramsdale as he was relegated to the Arsenal bench after the Gunners signed David Raya on loan last summer. The Brentford goalkeeper quickly became Mikel Arteta's first-choice.

Ramsdale went from guiding the Gunners to a second place finish last season, playing all 38 Premier League games, to playing just six league games this season. Arsenal finished second again, just two points behind Manchester City, with David Raya winning the Golden Glove award.

Amid his reduced game-time, there are reports that Aaron Ramsdale could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium. According to Give Me Sport, the Englishman has generated interest from other Premier League clubs.

Arsenal captain praises fans and squad after they narrowly miss out on Premier League title

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes the club has made fans believe in them as a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League following their title chase this season. The Gunners mounted another close race and narrowly missed out to Manchester City on the final day of the season.

The Gunners skipper claimed that the team was proud of what they achieved despite the disappointment, saying (via BBC):

"We’ve been fighting so long for the big dream. We were so close. I’m so proud of the boys, so proud of the team, the fans. I'm so proud of the progress we are making. We’ve changed the club and I think you all believe in us now."

Arsenal will hope that they can finally snatch the Premier League crown from Manchester City next season. The north London side have progressed fabulously under Mikel Arteta and will hope to be crowned champions of England sooner rather than later.