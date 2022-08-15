Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale wowed by Manchester United loanee’s performance this weekend

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was all praise for Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Forest ended up 1-0 winners against West Ham United after some incredible heroics from Henderson. The keeper had a great overall game and even saved a second-half penalty from Declan Rice. The penalty came as a result of Tomas Soucek handling a goal-bound shot from Scot McKenna.

However, Henderson came up with the goods just a day after Manchester United suffered a nightmare result against Brentford. Their goalkeeper David de Gea was at direct fault for two of the goals and had a terrible afternoon.

Henderson has not been happy with the way he has been treated by his parent club and recently delivered an explosive interview.

Dean Henderson puts frustrations behind as Manchester United's nightmare continues

Dean Henderson is not happy with the way the Red Devils have treated him. He has gone on to say that he was forced to waste 12 months of his career:

“To be quite honest with you, it's probably been the toughest 12 months of my career. It's been tough, it's been hard and I'm so happy I've come out the other end of it now.

"The conversation I had, coming out of the Euros squad (with England), was that you're coming back here (to United) to be the No. 1 goalkeeper. I got COVID, then unfortunately no-one followed through with anything they told me.”

He added:

"It's frustrating as well, because I turned so many good loans down last summer for that reason and they wouldn't let me go. To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal, really, at my age. I was fuming."

The keeper can be forgiven for feeling this way. He has barely put a step wrong for his parent club and has been consistently good. Henderson even claimed that Erik ten Hag would have wanted to keep him had he seen him in training:

“No. I didn't want him to see me in training. Because I knew that he probably wanted to keep me. So, I told the hierarchy that I need to play football, I don't want to be here and play second fiddle."

Needless to say, at least for the time being, Henderson has been proven right, not just on the basis of his performances, but also on the basis of Manchester United’s.

