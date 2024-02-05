Arsenal star admits there have been no contract talks so far despite his deal expiring this summer

Jorginho has admitted that there have been no contract talks between him and Arsenal yet, with the player's deal expiring in the summer.

The Italian midfielder, who joined the Gunners from Chelsea for a reported £12 million in January of 2023, is often a player used for the big games. He once again proved his mettle with a commanding display during the 3-1 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on January 4.

Jorginho controlled the game from the middle of the park and was a pillar throughout the match. While the win put Mikel Arteta's side back within two points of league leaders Liverpool, the north Londoners have a contract situation to deal with as Jorginho's deal will expire in the summer.

Despite having Thomas Partey in the ranks, and the club expected to make a summer addition to their midfield, Arteta relies heavily on Jorginho when facing the so-called big guns of the league.

The 2021 UEFA Best Player in Europe, however, confirmed that he hasn't had any talks with the club regarding a potential renewal. Jorginho told NBC Sports (via The Boot Room):

“I don’t know. I’m trying to enjoy the moment to be honest with you. We haven’t spoken about it. I just want to win games with Arsenal.”

Since joining from London rivals Chelsea, Jorginho has made 38 appearances for the Gunners, scoring once and laying out two assists. This season, he has scored one goal and has set up another in 22 appearances across competitions.

Jorginho's performance during Arsenal vs. Liverpool by the numbers

Jorginho was clinical against Liverpool, controlling Arsenal's tempo with immaculate mastery. He played 45 accurate passes against the Reds with an 85% accuracy rate.

The Italian completed one key pass and was also defensively sound, winning four ground duels for his team. Overall, it was a complete display from the player, who was once considered one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Arteta's side, meanwhile, have now won three back-to-back league matches and are once again back in title contention. They play fellow London club West Ham United on the road next on February 11.