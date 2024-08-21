Arsenal star agrees personal terms with PL side, rival club confident of sealing deal with Gunners soon - Reports

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier League club Nottingham Forest, with his move to the club now appearing imminent. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Forest are confident about finalizing the deal soon.

After securing midfielder Elliot Anderson, as well as defenders Eric da Silva Moreira and Nikola Milenkovic, Nuno Espirito Santo has been seeking a striker in the transfer market. They had also targeted Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, but the Dutch side reportedly rejected their €26 million bid on Wednesday, according to Romano.

As a result, Forest has shifted their focus to Nketiah, who has fallen behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal's pecking order. Forest have been in talks with the Gunners and could finalize a deal worth around £30 million.

Trending

Nketiah began his career at Chelsea but joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of 16. He made his senior debut for the club under Arsene Wenger at just 18, during a Europa League group stage clash against BATE Borisov.

Since then, the 25-year-old has primarily been used as a backup striker but has consistently made crucial contributions. Overall, he has featured in 168 matches for the Gunners, scoring 38 goals and providing seven assists, while also winning the FA Cup once.

Mikel Arteta hints about striker plans as Eddie Nketiah’s exit nears

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal started the season well with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Havertz appears to have carried over his fine form from last season, scoring the opening goal at the Emirates.

Arsenal have already signed Riccardo Calafiori and are reportedly close to finalizing a deal for midfielder Mikel Merino. With Nketiah’s imminent departure and rumors surrounding Jesus' future, Arteta was asked if the club will look to sign a forward.

However, the Spanish coach dismissed the likelihood of the Gunners adding a number 9, insisting that they have several players who can fill that role.

“I have faith in [Havertz], we have faith in [Gabriel Jesus]. Leandro [Trossard] has played in that position. The best thing we can do is trust the players that we have and try improve them,” Arteta said (via Mirror)

Arteta also praised Gabriel Jesus’ pre-season form, stating that the Brazilian striker arrived in perfect condition and could return to his very best.

“He looks really good. He looks really sharp. He has changed a lot of things over the summer. He has come in top condition again. And when you have that baseline, other things can be built, but without that foundation, you don’t have a player. He needs to be in that condition to get the best out of him. He has realised that," Arteta said.

Arsenal will next get on the road to face Aston Villa on August 25, followed by a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 31, just before the international break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback