Arsenal star Bukayo Saka joins elite PL list headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring brace for Gunners in Burnley win

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has joined an elite list, which includes Critstiano Ronaldo, after bagging 75 goal involvements before the age of 23 in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka, who made his debut for the Gunners in November 2018, has become a crucial part of the team in recent years. The 22-year-old has made 211 appearances for Arsenal across different competitions, where he has recorded 53 goals and 53 assists.

The Englishman recently joined an elite Premier League list, which is headlined by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. After Saka scored a brace during Arsenal's 5-0 win over Burnley on February 17 (Saturday), he became the seventh player to record 75 Premier League goal involvements before turning 23. He has 43 goals and 33 assists in 159 Premier League appearances.

Saka has joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen, Romelu Lukaku, Robbie Fowler, and Cesc Fabregas. This season, Saka has made 32 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side, bagging 15 goals and 13 assists.

The Gunners are currently in second place in the Premier League table with 55 points after 25 matches. Next up, they will face Porto on February 21 (Wednesday) in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Former Manchester United midfielder lauds Arsenal star, says he can be the next Franz Beckenbauer

Former Manchester United midfielder John Giles has claimed that Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice could be the next Franz Beckenbauer or Bobby Moore. John Giles, who was a part of the Red Devils between 1957 and 1963, also played for Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion during his professional career.

While speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, the former Irish footballer lauded the English midfielder. He also stated that Declan Rice might transition into a central defender later in his career, like Franz Beckenbauer and Bobby Moore. He said (via TBR Football):

"The thing about Rice, when he gets older I think he will be a top class centre-back. It will be a Bobby Moore/Beckenbauer situation. I played against both of those, Bobby Moore was a midfield player in my time. Bobby could mark anybody,”

He added:

"Yes, I do, I think he has the ability, he’s quick and as he gets older, he will have the experience and the technique to be a top class centre-back,”

Rice joined Mikel Arteta's Arsenal from West Ham United last summer for a reported transfer fee of £105 million. Since then, he has made 34 appearances for the Gunners, bagging four goals and five assists across all competitions.