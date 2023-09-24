Arsenal star Declan Rice subbed off at half-time against Tottenham due to calf injury - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was taken off at half-time in his side's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. It is being reported by Sky Sports (via talkSPORT) that the 24-year-old suffered a calf injury in the first half before being replaced by Jorginho.

The midfielder has reportedly had an issue with his calf since the pre-season. He reportedly aggravated the injury stretching for the ball and has been taken off as a precaution. Manager Mikel Arteta will be hopeful that it is nothing serious, with a huge clash against Manchester City on the cards soon.

The game ended 1-1 at half-time, with Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min getting on the scoresheet.

Arsenal and Tottenham play out entertaining first-half

The first North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham of the 2023-24 campaign promised to be an end-to-end affair and the first half delivered. The Gunners were the better of the two sides but Ange Postecoglou's side found a leveller late to make it 1-1.

Early in the game, Arteta's men pressed the visitors' backline, not allowing them to play out of the back. Their relentless pressing was effective, with Tottenham unable to muster much of a threat.

Bukayo Saka then handed them the lead with a curling effort that deflected off Cristian Romero. It went down as an own-goal from the Argentinian.

Late in the first half, James Maddison skipped past Saka and found Son with a cutback to make it 1-1.