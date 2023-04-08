Arsenal star to face criminal trial after his dog attacked a massage therapist in 2020 - Reports

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson is facing a criminal trial in September later this year following charges levied on him for failing to control his dog which attacked a massage therapist visiting his home in 2020.

Nelson was charged with 'being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control'.

According to reports from Goal.com, Reiss Nelson's dog, Tiago, attacked massage therapist Saied Motaali on December 2, 2020 at the player's home while on a visit. The attack led to injuries to the masseuse, who later pressed charges on the Arsenal winger.

Nelson denied the charges on October 31 last year and was granted unconditional bail leading up to his trial on September 4, 2023.

Criminal charges for failing to control one's canine could see UK dog owners face unlimited fines depending on the scenario or be sent to prison for up to six months (or both). The outcome of the Arsenal forward's trial remains to be seen.

Reiss Nelson has played a limited part in the Gunners' successful campaign so far but has made a huge impact. He has made 11 appearances across competitions, assisting three goals and scoring three - including a stoppage-time winner against AFC Bournemouth - which ensured his team remained atop the Premier League table.

Arsenal will travel to Anfield with hopes of a statement result

Mikel Arteta and his team will travel to face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 9, in what promises to be an exciting clash between the two top sides.

The Gunners have not won at that ground in the league since 2012, when they secured two consecutive wins at Anfield in one calendar year.

Liverpool have displayed glimpses of their world-class abilities in recent weeks as they smashed a hapless Manchester United 7-0. However, they were humbled by Real Madrid and were unable to score against a struggling Chelsea in a goalless draw.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have won seven games on the bounce in the league and are a force to be reckoned with. They are well-placed to put an end to their away-day hoodoo on Merseyside but will face a stern test from Jurgen Klopp's men.

