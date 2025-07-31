Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes trolls Tottenham star Richarlison for posting Man of the Match trophy from 1-0 win against Gunners

By Bhargav
Modified Jul 31, 2025 18:28 GMT
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes (left) and Tottenham
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes (left) and Tottenham's Richarlison

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes trolled Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison for posting the Man of the Match trophy he won in the Spurs' 1-0 friendly win over the Gunners on Thursday (July 31).

At the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, Pape Matar Sarr bagged the only goal of the game on the cusp of half-time as Thomas Frank's side earned the bagging rights over their north London neighbours.

Richarlison didn't score in the game but bagged the Man of the Match award for an efficient performance. The Spurs attacker then tagged his compatriot and Gunners defender Gabriel by posting his award from the game. Gabriel, though, trolled Richarlison on Instagram story.

Here's the incident posted by 433 on Instagram:

It's pertinent to note thaat while the Gunners endured another trophyless campaign, Spurs ended a 17-year trophy drought by beating domestic rivals Manchester United 1-0 to win the UEFA Europa League.

However, Tottenham endured a wretched domestic campaign, finishing just outside the relegation zone, costing manager Ange Postecoglou his job despite delivering Spurs' first European silverware in four decades. The Gunners, meanwhile, finished second for the third straight Premier League season.

What's next for Arsenal and Tottenham?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal might have started their pre-season with successive wins, they slumped to a surprise defeat to Tottenham. After beating AC Milan 1-0 in Singapore on July 23, Mikel Arteta's side beat domestic rivals Newcastle United in a five-goal thriller at the same stadium four days later.

However, Spurs brought their derby rivals' winning pre-season start to a close, having themselves opened their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Reading on July 19 before drawing 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers seven days later. They then drew goalless with Luton Town on July 26 before beating the Gunners.

Next up, Tottenham take on Newcastle in Seoul on August 3, while the Gunners face Villarreal in London three days later. Mikel Arteta's side close out their pre-season against Athletic Club in London on August 9.

About the author
Bhargav

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

Edited by Bhargav
