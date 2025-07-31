Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes trolls Tottenham star Richarlison for posting Man of the Match trophy from 1-0 win against Gunners

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes trolled Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison for posting the Man of the Match trophy he won in the Spurs' 1-0 friendly win over the Gunners on Thursday (July 31).At the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, Pape Matar Sarr bagged the only goal of the game on the cusp of half-time as Thomas Frank's side earned the bagging rights over their north London neighbours.Richarlison didn't score in the game but bagged the Man of the Match award for an efficient performance. The Spurs attacker then tagged his compatriot and Gunners defender Gabriel by posting his award from the game. Gabriel, though, trolled Richarlison on Instagram story.Here's the incident posted by 433 on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's pertinent to note thaat while the Gunners endured another trophyless campaign, Spurs ended a 17-year trophy drought by beating domestic rivals Manchester United 1-0 to win the UEFA Europa League.However, Tottenham endured a wretched domestic campaign, finishing just outside the relegation zone, costing manager Ange Postecoglou his job despite delivering Spurs' first European silverware in four decades. The Gunners, meanwhile, finished second for the third straight Premier League season.What's next for Arsenal and Tottenham?Arsenal boss Mikel ArtetaArsenal might have started their pre-season with successive wins, they slumped to a surprise defeat to Tottenham. After beating AC Milan 1-0 in Singapore on July 23, Mikel Arteta's side beat domestic rivals Newcastle United in a five-goal thriller at the same stadium four days later.However, Spurs brought their derby rivals' winning pre-season start to a close, having themselves opened their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Reading on July 19 before drawing 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers seven days later. They then drew goalless with Luton Town on July 26 before beating the Gunners.Next up, Tottenham take on Newcastle in Seoul on August 3, while the Gunners face Villarreal in London three days later. Mikel Arteta's side close out their pre-season against Athletic Club in London on August 9.