Arsenal star involved in serious tunnel brawl with opponents while on international duty

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner was involved in a serious tunnel brawl between the USA and Canada national teams after their Gold Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday, June 9.

Turner joined Arsenal last summer in a $6 million deal from MLS side New England Revolution. He has been the Gunners' No. 2 behind Aaron Ramsdale since then, making seven appearances across all competitions and keeping four clean sheets.

The 29-year-old featured in the USMNT's tense 2-2 draw against Canada. The quarter-final clash went to a penalty shootout which the former won 3-2. Matt Turner was the hero as he saved two penalties.

However, according to MARCA, some members of the US squad taunted the Canadians as they walked down the tunnel after the thrilling finale. This led to a brawl where many players were seen shoving each other and trading insults.

TUDN USA shared a video on Twitter depicting the chaos:

"The fight broke out in the dressing rooms of the TQL Stadium. Players from Canada and the United States between shoving, pulling and insults."

Arsenal star Matt Turner had to be the hero for the second time that night as he attempted to break up the ruckus with the help of security. The USMNT are scheduled to face Panama in the semi-finals on June 13.

William Saliba explains thought process after signing new long-term Arsenal deal

Arsenal center-back William Saliba explained his thought process after he recently signed a new four-year contract keeping him at the Emirates until the summer of 2027.

Saliba joined the Gunners in 2019 but spent the next three seasons on loan in Ligue 1 to gain experience. He was finally given the chance to impress by Mikel Arteta during the 2022-23 campaign, partnering Gabriel Magalhaes in the back four.

The 22-year-old took full advantage by impressing the Emirates faithful. He proved to be one of the best center-backs in the league, making 33 appearances across all competitions, helping keep 12 clean sheets.

After signing his new contract, Saliba said (via Arsenal's official website):

“Honestly the decision was easy because I had a really good season last season, but unfortunately I didn't finish it because of injury. So I want more. I want to play more years for this amazing club. I didn't achieve anything yet, so I want to win everything with this club.”

The Gunners came close to winning the Premier League but narrowly lost out on the coveted prize to Manchester City. They finished second with 84 points, five behind the Cityzens.

