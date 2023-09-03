Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior’s wife thrills fans with twerking video while performing handstand in bikini

Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior's wife Carolina Kowalczyk recently posted a video of herself twerking while doing headstands.

Claudia, who has almost 80000 Instagram followers, is a Polish twerk champion. She often shows off her skills on social media by posting clips.

"Headtop everywhere," she captioned the video.

Claudia has been living in London with her partner Kiwior following the Poland international's move to Arsenal. The defender has settled well into life in north London as he has so far made 10 appearances for the club since his January transfer. Kiwior has also scored one goal for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal sporting director Edu reacted to the UEFA Champions League draw

Arsenal are back in the UEFA Champions League this season and their group was announced during the recently concluded draw. The Gunners are grouped with PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens and Sevilla.

Edu Gaspar, the club's sporting director, is happy with the draw as he thinks all the teams in the group come from a historical background. Speaking about the latest draw, Edu said (via the Gunners website):

“They are very traditional, strong teams. To be in that competition you cannot choose the teams you are going to play against. All of them are very hard to play against, so we’re here, happy to be in the competition again, and that’s the most important thing for the club. It’s the most important thing for the players, the staff, for everyone. Now, let’s enjoy the competition and see how we can behave in it."

He added:

“When we’re talking about Arsenal Football Club, we cannot prioritise anything. We have to go there and try our best to play well in any competition. To be in the Premier League, Champions League and cups we’re participating in as well, it’s important to do our best and perform in the best way possible and finish in the best position.”