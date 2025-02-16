Arsenal star Kai Havertz speaks out after successful surgery on hamstring issue that will keep him out for the rest of the season

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz has offered his thoughts after his surgery following a hamstring injury. The German has been ruled out for the season after sustaining the injury in winter training in Dubai.

Kai Havertz has been a key player for Mikel Arteta's side, having contributed 15 goals and five assists in 34 games across competitions, this season. That includes nine goals and three assists in 21 outings in the Premier League, where the Gunners only trail leaders Liverpool (57), having played a game more.

Explaining his long road back to full fitness and the emotional and mental toll it has had on him, the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram (as per Mirror):

"The last few days have been tough to process both physically and mentally. But yesterday was a good day. A successful op and a win. Thanks for all the messages of support over the last few days, it’s really helped. I’m now focused on my journey to full fitness and giving all the support I can give to the team in the background."

Overall, Kai Havertz has played 85 times for the Gunners across competitions, having arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, contributing 29 goals and 12 assists.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta bemoans injuries afflicting the side, including Kai Havertz's

Arsenal have been hit by injuries to key players as they look to end their 21-year Premier League title drought. Having lost Kai Havertz for the season, the Gunners will also have to navigate the rest of the campaign without Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta's side have also had to play games without the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka. Explaining the side's 'challenge', the Spanish boss said:

"Certainly it is a big blow because of the injuries that we have but fortunately, we've been through a lot this season. We have played without Gabriel, without Saliba, Ben White all season, Tomiyasu all season, Calafiori for two months, Merino for two months, Martin Odegaard for two months, Bukayo Saka for three months, Gabriel Jesus… all of them.

"So that’s it, that’s the challenge ahead. I love it and look forward because we are still where we are with all the things I mentioned on top of playing four times with 10 men, blah blah blah. Let's see what the team is made of."

Following a last-gasp 2-0 win at struggling Leicester City in the league at the weekend, Arsenal next host West Ham United on Saturday (February 22).

