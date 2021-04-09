"Arsenal star Kieran Tierney is good enough to play for Real Madrid and Manchester City"- Charlie Adam

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has described Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney as a top player and believes Tierney is good enough to move to either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Tierney has been one of the standout performers for Arsenal this season, despite suffering a few injury setbacks.

The Arsenal full-back has made 23 appearances in the Premier League so far. He has scored one goal, provided two assists and has played a key role for Arsenal.

His impressive outing for Arsenal has not gone unnoticed, with his compatriot and former Liverpool player Charlie Adam heaping praises on the Scotland international.

Adam, who plies his trade with Dundee in the Scottish Championship, claims Tierney has “matured into a top player”, before revealing the Arsenal star has earned the right to make a mega move this summer.

He tipped the 23-year-old to make a move and join Premier League rivals Manchester City or Real Madrid while slapping a £50million price tag on him.

'Would it surprise me if a Real Madrid, a Man City or any of the clubs in the top echelons come in for him in the summer?' Adams said via Daily Mail.

'I think he's ready now. He's 23, he signed for Arsenal injured and was out for a spell with groin and shoulders problems.

'But he's come back and has matured into a top player. I believe he can go to the next level again. You're starting at £50m too.'

Arsenal suffer huge blow with Kieran Tierney’s injury

Tierney is out injured again

Kieran Tierney missed Arsenal's disappointing draw against Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-final after picking up a severe knee injury in the game against Liverpool last week.

Reports claim the 23-year-old could be out for four to six weeks and could potentially sit out the rest of the season.

It is a huge blow to Arsenal considering the Scot has been a key man for the Gunners.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta recently revealed that he will have to make a few adjustments to his side as the loss of Tierney has created a huge void to be filled.

"Yes, we're going to have to make some adjustments because his qualities are unique and we don't have anybody with his qualities within the squad unless we start to move a lot of pieces," Arteta said via Goal.

"Without any time to train, it is a little bit dangerous to do, but we're going to have to find different ways to fill that gap and use other things that can be as effective as well. That's the reality. You have to change something and you have to find a different way of attacking.

"At the same time, the structure when you are defending and in transitional moments has to be stable and has to be done by players that are comfortable doing that."