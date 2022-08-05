Arsenal star Kieran Tierney reveals the hilarious first words he said to new signing Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has revealed that his first words to summer arrival Gabriel Jesus were about how he hated playing against the Brazilian.

Tierney and Jesus went head-to-head on a few occasions during the latter's time at Manchester City. While the forward has largely been deployed down the center during the Gunners' pre-season, he often drifted out wide while playing for Pep Guardiola's men.

In a recent interview with former Tottenham Hotspur striker Chris Sutton for the Daily Mail, Tierney lauded Arsenal's signings this summer. The Scottish defender said when asked what his definition of a perfect season would be (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘Personally, staying fit, getting a run of games, finding form. Collectively, getting into the Champions League and winning a trophy.”

He continued:

“The signings have been amazing, like Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The first thing I said to him was, 'I hated playing against you!'.”

Tierney went on to add that there's a "different" desire and hunger within the Gunners squad to do well in the upcoming season:

“So I’m buzzing he’s on our team now. There is a feeling in the camp, a different hunger, a different desire. Even the 6-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday. It’s a pre-season friendly, but you can only beat what’s in front of you. We’ve got enough to be optimistic this season.”

Aside from Jesus, Arsenal have also signed Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner this summer.

Gabriel Jesus has been on fire for Arsenal in pre-season

Jesus netted in his maiden appearance for Arsenal, scoring twice after coming off the bench in a 5-3 comeback victory against FC Nurnberg. He then scored the opener in their 2-0 win against Everton as well.

While the Brazilian didn't find the net for Mikel Arteta's side in their 3-1 win over Orlando City, he returned to the scoresheet in the 4-0 hammering of Chelsea. Jesus then went on to score a hat-trick in the Gunners' final pre-season game, a 6-0 thrashing of Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Manchester City striker will now aim to score his first official goal for his new team in their Premier League opener. Arteta's troops will kick off their 2022-23 league campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tonight (August 5).

