Arsenal star airs frustration on social media after transfer talks break down

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has taken to social media to air his frustrations out after his failed move to Everton. The Englishman was on the verge of joining the Merseyside club on loan before transfer talks broke down.

Arsenal have reportedly rejected Everton's loan offer for the midfielder, with Mikel Arteta preferring to either keep at the club or let him leave on a permanent deal. This has seemingly frustrated Maitland-Niles, who took to Instagram to express his feelings towards the whole situation.

The Englishman posted a story with the caption:

"All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play"

The midfielder also tagged Arsenal's official Instagram account in the post. This has garnered mixed reactions from fans, with some lambasting the club's treatment of Maitland-Niles, while others called the Englishman's behavior unprofessional.

Maitland-Niles spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Brom. The midfielder's performances last season earned him his first international call-up for England. The 24-year old was primarily used as a full-back by Mikel Arteta, but decided to go out on loan because he preferred to play in midfield.

The midfielder has only made two appearances off the bench for the club this season, with one of them coming in the Carabao Cup against his former side. With Deadline Day upon us, it remains to be seen whether Maitland-Niles' prayers will be answered, or whether Arsenal will decide to keep him for this season.

There still could be more transfer activity at Arsenal

Willian has left Arsenal for Corinthians after only one year at the club

Arsenal are set to have a busy deadline day, with many players set to depart the club. English winger Reiss Nelson is set to join Feyenoord on loan until the end of the season, while Eddie Nketiah and Hector Bellerin have also been linked with moves away. Brazilian winger Willian has already left the club for Corinthians after terminating his contract, while there could still be departures for the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Mohamed Elneny.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is reportedly bracing himself for the departure of Hector Bellerin and is in the market for a right-back. The Gunners could also go after a striker if Alexandre Lacazette does decide to leave before the deadline.

Arsenal will take on Norwich City after the international break and one can expect some new faces in the squad when the Premier League resumes.

