Arsenal star leaves England World Cup squad for personal reasons, not expected to return - Reports 

Arsenal star Ben White has left England's FIF World Cup squad for personal reasons and is not expected to return for the remainder of the tournament, reported the Independent's Miguel Delaney.

White, who has made only four appearances for the Three Lions so far in his career, didn't play any minutes of the tournament in Qatar. He is unlikely to feature for the rest of the competition as well.

The FA have issued a statement about the defender. It reads (via Arsenal's official website):

"Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons. The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time."

White, who can play in multiple positions across the defense, had made 19 appearances for the Gunners before being called up to Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup. While he is yet to see his name on the scoresheet, White has provided two assists and made some vital interceptions in the middle of the park.

White also missed training ahead of his team's clash against Wales due to illness. Southgate provided an update on the player as he told the media ahead of the game (via Mirror):

"Ben White missing with illness. So at this point, we have got pretty much everyone available to select from which is a great position for us to be in. It makes decisions difficult of course but you want a fully fit squad and that at the moment is where we are at."

The Three Lions defeated Wales by a scoreline of 3-0, courtesy of a majestic brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Phil Foden to confirm a knockout berth.

Jamie Carragher makes an interesting claim about England's Arsenal star Bukayo Saka during the FIFA World Cup

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka started his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in style as he bagged a brace against Iran in his team's opening fixture. Saka also started against the USA.

However, the youngster was dropped for the clash against Wales. Carragher claimed players like Saka and Mason Mount will be fresh for the Round of 16 clash against Senegal as he wrote for The Telegraph (via football.london):

“Southgate’s changes reflected England’s security in the group. To go deep in the competition it is imperative players are rested, especially those who play in the positions demanding most intensity.

"Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka will have had over a week off by the time they meet Senegal on Sunday. Mason Mount, who is responsible for so much of the high pressing in the line-up, will also be fresh.”

England will lock horns with Senegal in their Round of 16 fixture at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, December 4.

