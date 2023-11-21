Arsenal star likely to return to starting XI to face Brentford due to Premier League rule

Aaron Ramsdale is set to return to Arsenal's starting XI when they take on Brentford this weekend. The two teams will meet in a Premier League encounter on Saturday, November 25, at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ramsdale was displaced by David Raya as the Gunners' No. 1 after just four league games this season. After starting their 3-1 win over Manchester United back on September 3, the Englishman has played just twice, both in the Carabao Cup.

However, he is set to return to Arsenal's starting line-up this Saturday. Raya, who is at the Emirates Stadium on a season-long loan from Brentford, cannot play against his parent club due to a Premier League rule. The rule states (as per GOAL):

"During the period of the temporary transfer of his contract registration, a player shall not play against the transferor (parent) club."

The north London giants loaned in Raya with an option to buy for £27 million in the summer. After receiving some criticism initially, the Spaniard slowly seems to be settling into life at Arsenal.

Overall, he has played 12 games for Mikel Arteta's team across the league and UEFA Champions League, conceding nine goals and keeping six clean sheets. Ramsdale, meanwhile, has kept two clean sheets in seven matches in the league and Carabao Cup, conceding eight goals.

However, he is yet to make an error leading to shot or goal, while Raya has made one of each this term (via Sofascore).

Aaron Ramsdale's father recently spoke up about his son's lack of playing time at Arsenal this term

Aaron Ramsdale notably made headlines earlier this month when his father Nick Ramsdale criticized Arsenal for dropping his son to the bench. In an episode on the Highbury Squad podcast, Nick said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"We did not have a clue [Ramsdale was going to be dropped]. I didn't have a clue, our family didn't have a clue, Aaron didn't have a clue that he was not going to carry on playing. All of a sudden, he's not been played.

"You just have to look at it personally and I'm probably saying too much but: Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off. And Aaron's got to live with that and he is living with that even though he's not been told it. By anybody."

He concluded by expressing discontent with the manner in which his son had been dropped to the bench in favor of David Raya:

"Squads evolve all the time, nobody is going to be there forever. David Raya has not pulled up trees so far, let's say he's not going to. Even though the way it's been done, in my eyes, it's been wrong."

Aaron Ramsdale was notably one of Arsenal's best players last season. The Englishman, 25, kept 14 clean sheets in 38 Premier League matches to help his side finish second in the standings. Ramsdale averaged 2.5 saves per game and completed 63% of his passes.

Raya, meanwhile, kept 12 clean sheets in 38 league matches to help Brentford finish ninth, averaging 4.1 saves per game. He completed only 61% of his passes, but was better than Ramsdale in passes into the opposition's half (38% completion to 22%). He also committed fewer errors leading to a shot or goal (two to six).