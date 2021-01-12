Arsenal star Mesut Ozil edges closer to joining Fenerbache

Fenerbache chief Ali Koc has said that a deal for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is closer than before as the Arsenal star enters the final six months of his deal in North London.

According to football.london, Mesut Ozil had been linked with moves to Fenerbache and D.C United in recent weeks, but is now close to joining the Turkish giants. Arsenal have been desperate to sell Ozil after leaving him out of Mikel Arteta's squad for the Premier League and Europa League this season.

Mesut Ozil signed for Arsenal in a transfer worth £42.5 million in the summer of 2013 from Real Madrid. At Arsenal, the German won three FA Cups and helped end Arsenal's nine-year trophy drought, while recording the second-most assists ever (19) in a Premier League season.

The German flourished under Arsene Wenger, but has seen himself fall down the pecking order at Arsenal since the French manager left the club. Ozil was unable to impress Unai Emery, Wenger's successor, and has suffered the same fate under Mikel Arteta.

Mesut Ozil has been completely frozen out of the Arsenal squad by Arteta since the return of football post COVID-19 lockdown. The German was heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal in the summer but chose to stay at the club and fight for his place.

Arsenal, however, have been desperate to get his enormous £350,000 per week wages of their books, and finally have the chance to do so by selling him to Fenerbache. The Turkish club are reportedly willing to spend £18 million to sign Ozil in January.

"Let me tell you the latest on Mesut Ozil. We've said it would be a dream for Fenerbache. The club knows what the coach wants and our transfer policy is guided by that. There hasn't been an official announcement," said Fenerbache chief Koc.

Arsenal are a club that have been struggling financially in recent years. Their transfer market dealings have been significantly hampered by their low budget. The club have had to sell some of their star players in the past in order to raise funds for new signings.

The sale of Mesut Ozil, the highest earner at the club, will prove to be a major boost for Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal boss is keen to sign an attacking midfielder and a defender in January, as his side look to continue their recent run of good form after a dismal start to the Premier Legaue campaign.

I definitely will. There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey 🇹🇷 and USA 🇺🇸. If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce. https://t.co/TL68kUL62M — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

"What I can say is we are closer than before. There may be a resolution, there may not be a resolution. Fenerbache SK will make the announcement when the time comes," Ali Koc concluded.