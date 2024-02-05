Arsenal defender rejected a move to join Europa League side despite falling out of favor with Mikel Arteta - Reports

Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares reportedly rejected a move to join Benfica in January after concerns over his wages, according to Portuguese newspaper Record.

The former Portugal international has fallen out of favor at the Emirates Stadium and has failed to make a single Premier League appearance this campaign. Last season, he managed just two league appearances for the Gunners before being loaned out to Fulham for the second half of the campaign.

Cedric made the move to north London in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer after spending six months on loan at Arsenal from Southampton. Overall, he has played 61 matches across competitions for the club, bagging two goals and five assists.

The 32-year-old defender has found game time hard to come by, given the increased competition in the right-back slot. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu can both play the role, while the injured Jurrien Timber can also be deployed in the position when needed.

Cedric's agreement at the Emirates runs out in the summer when he's expected to leave the club on a free transfer. According to the aforementioned report, Benfica have dropped out of the race for the defender due to his financial demands.

It is believed that Turkey is a likely destination for the former Saints full-back, with Besiktas, Trabzonspor, and Galatasaray interested in acquiring his services.

Mikel Arteta praises Gabriel Martinelli after Arsenal's 3-1 Liverpool win

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Gabriel Martinelli's performance in his team's 3-1 win against Liverpool on Sunday night (February 4). The Gunners are now two points behind Liverpool, who lead the Premier League.

Martinelli also got on the scoresheet, slotting the ball into an empty net to put his side 2-1 ahead in the second half following an error from Alisson (67').

Addressing the forward's performance, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

"I think he looks again really confident, really sharp, he was a real threat today not only for the goal that he scored and how intuitive and cheeky and streetwise he was to do what he did."

On the night, Martinelli managed to win four of his five ground duels, completed two of three attempted dribbles and created one big chance. He has netted five goals and bagged two assists in 21 Premier League matches this season.

Expect the 22-year-old winger to start Arsenal's next league match against West Ham United on Sunday, February 11.