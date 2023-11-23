Arsenal star returns to training after 3-match absence ahead of Brentford clash

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has returned to training after missing the last three games due to injury.

The Norway international, as per Metro, missed the last few games due to a combination of hip injury and concussion. He also skipped the international break this month to focus on his recovery.

Odegaard is now back in contention for selection as he was spotted in first-team training on Tuesday (21 November). The Gunners will make a short journey to face Brentford in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (25 November).

The 24-year-old has scored five goals and provided an assist in 15 games across competitions this season. He continues to be one of Mikel Arteta's main men in the final third and has the ability to create something out of nothing for his team.

Odegaard came into the current campaign on the back of a superb season, where he registered 15 goals and eight assists in 37 league games as his team finished second.

Given Emile Smith Rowe's recent absence due to fitness issues and Fabio Vieira's suspension, Odegaard's return will be a boost for the Gunners.

What Norway coach said about Arsenal's Martin Odegaard ahead of Brentford clash

Norway manager Stale Solbakken gave an update on Martin Odegaard's fitness ahead of his nation's 3-3 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers draw against Scotland on 19 November.

Solbakken said, via the aforementioned source:

"I’ve just come from a 45-minute talk with Martin. He is getting better and better and gradually stepping up. It has been more or less three weeks without any special training, so it is important to take things step by step. ‘Both he and Arsenal probably hope that he is available for the Brentford match."

Arsenal largely battled Manchester City for the title last season, ultimately falling short by five points. But the title could be a four-horse race this campaign, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also in the picture after strong starts.

Hence, Mikel Arteta will know his team cannot drop points, especially against bottom-half teams. The Gunners sit third in the table with 27 points after 13 matches, trailing Liverpool on goal difference and Manchester City by a solitary point.

Tottenham Hotspur, after two losses in a row, have fallen to fourth with 25 points to their name.