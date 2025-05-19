Arsenal star's wife sparks exit rumors with recent Instagram post 

A recent Instagram post by Arsenal star Leandro Trossard's wife has ignited speculation about his future at the Emirates. The Belgian international has one year left on his contract with the Gunners and has yet to sign an extension.

Mikel Arteta's side confirmed their spot in next season's Champions League and a second-place finish with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday (April 18). A second-half strike by Declan Rice ensured the Gunners gave their fans something to cheer about in their final home game of the season. Trossard was named in the starting XI against the Magpies, playing for 88 minutes before he was taken off for Kieran Tierney.

As part of a club ritual for the final home games of the season, Arsenal players took to the field with loved ones after the game for a lap of honour. Trosaard's wife, Lauren Hilven, was in attendance and shared some cryptic posts on Instagram after the match, insinuating that the 30-year-old could leave the club this summer.

In one post, she re-posted a picture with a friend in the stands at the Emirates with the caption:

"Grateful for the beautiful moments, you are beautiful inside and out."

In another Instagram post, Hilven shared a photo taken with Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson, and she wrote:

"My twingirl forever. Love you."

Leandro Trossard has been a pivotal player in Arteta's setup since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023 for a reported £27 million. He has recorded 28 goals and 22 assists in 123 appearances since joining the north Londoners, including 10 goals and nine assists in 55 games across competitions this season.

While his contract will expire at the end of next season, it includes an option to sign for a further year. Trossard has reportedly received offers from Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if the Belgian will stay put at the club beyond this summer.

Arsenal target speaks on his future amid links to the club

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres recently spoke on his future amid reports linking him with a move to the Premier League side in the summer. The Swedish striker has been one of the most prolific forwards this season, bagging 53 goals and 13 assists in 51 games for Sporting CP.

The Gunners will be out to bolster their attack ahead of next season and have their eyes on Gyokeres as a possible recruit. After guiding Sporting CP to the Portuguese league title on Sunday (April 18), Gyokeres was questioned about his future.

He said (via The Mirror):

"It's football, I'm still here. I don't know what's going to happen. Nobody can predict the future."

Arsenal are not the only top side interested in the 26-year-old Swedish striker. He is also being eyed by Manchester United, Barcelona, and other European heavyweights after his terrific 2024-25 campaign.

