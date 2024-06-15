Arsenal star spotted training with Neymar amid reports of interest from Saudi Pro League sides

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been spotted training with compatriot Neymar while on vacation as they both enjoy a rare summer off. The former Manchester City forward is the subject of transfer rumors linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Neymar moved to the Saudi Pro League last summer, joining Al-Hilal for around €90 million. He made just a handful of appearances for his new side before picking up a serious knee injury, damaging his ACL and meniscus while on duty with Brazil.

The former Barcelona star has not featured for his club since November, as he works his way back to fitness. He posted pictures of himself and Gabriel Jesus working out together on X, which were also shared by the Arsenal man.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Jesus was left out of the Brazil squad for the 2024 Copa America after scoring just four Premier League goals in 2023-24. The former Manchester City man lost his place in the Arsenal squad to Kai Havertz, who led the line impressively while he struggled for form.

Arsenal are thought to be open to selling Jesus this summer, although they have no plans of putting him up for sale soon. They will be responsive to offers deemed to be acceptable for the 27-year-old as they look to raise money from outgoings to strengthen their squad.

The Gunners are looking to sign another striker, a move that will push Jesus to be a third-choice option at the Emirates. Despite his impressive versatility, the striker prefers to play up top, and will not be keen to play a second-fiddle role, which was why he left Manchester City.

TBR Football reports that the striker is an attractive option for certain Saudi Pro League sides this summer, and they could yet move for him. He may be open to such a move, seeing as many top players, like Neymar, have left Europe for the Middle East in the last year.

Neymar makes shock admission about dream transfer

Neymar has admitted that he dreams of playing for Brazilian outfit Flamengo despite his obvious links with Santos. The Al-Hilal star was quoted by RMC Sport as saying that he holds Flamengo close to his heart as they are his second favorite club in Brazil.

"I've always said that I want to play for Flamengo," he said. "Obviously, they are my second favorite team after Santos, the first. Despite my respect for the club where I trained and supported since childhood, I have a great love for Flamengo. It would be very pleasing for me if I could play here someday. Whether it will happen someday, only God knows. I still have a contract with Al-Hilal, but no one knows what the future holds."

Flamengo have had some of the finest Brazilian players of the last 20 years on their books, including the likes of Ronaldinho and Vinicius Jr. They are one of Brazil's biggest sides and may be able to pull off the signing of Neymar if an opportunity arises after his Al-Hilal sojourn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback