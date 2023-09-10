Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu lauds Liverpool star's performance as Japan defeat Germany in international friendly

Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu lauded Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo as Japan earned a 4-1 win against Germany in their latest international friendly clash.

Japan shocked the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners last year in the group stage of the 2022 edition. They doubled down on that victory with a resounding 4-1 triumph in the latest clash between the two teams.

Both Tomiyasu and Endo started for the Asian giants during the clash. After the game, Endo made a social media post, under which Tomiyasu left a clapping emoji.

Tomoiyasu, 24, has been a key player for Arsenal in recent seasons. He has so far made three appearances for the north Londoners this term.

Endo, on the other hand, was signed by the Reds from VFB Stuttgart for a transfer fee of £15.4 million. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that it would take Endo a while to get used to the Premier League. Speaking on the Japan international, Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"For Endo, it’s a massive step, a massive change in the way he used to play and the way we play, so that obviously needs a bit of time to get there but it’s no problem.”

Jermain Pennant put Liverpool ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League 2023-24 race

Jermaine Pennant, who played for both Liverpool and Arsenal during his career, has now shared his take on the two clubs' positions in the 2023-24 Premier League title race.

Pennant suggested that Jurgen Klopp's side are better positioned than Mikel Arteta's to win the trophy this season. Speaking on the matter, Pennant told talkSPORT:

“At the moment, I would say Liverpool are in a better place than Arsenal. In the games that they’ve played, they look better than Arsenal right now. 100%. That’s not me being biassed; I think at the moment Arteta’s still tweaking; he doesn’t know what’s best, trying to fit everyone in the team; you see that in performances like against Fulham."

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League last season while the Reds could only manage a fifth placed finish.